Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 5,366 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Five Below Stock Up 11.9 %

FIVE stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

