Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,109 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.53. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.