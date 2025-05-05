Chapman Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,809 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

