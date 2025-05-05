The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.24% of Timken worth $62,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

