Brown Advisory Inc. Has $126.77 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $126,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,323,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $157.98 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.