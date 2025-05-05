CF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust accounts for 4.9% of CF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $18.26 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.2218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

