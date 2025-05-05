Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,178 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $80,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,287 shares of company stock valued at $77,953,036. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

