Digi International (DGII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $104.08 million for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

