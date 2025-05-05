Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,336 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Camden Property Trust worth $86,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,358 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.