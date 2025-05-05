Chapman Financial Group LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

