Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.34% of Omnicom Group worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

