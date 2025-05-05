Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $71.12 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 578,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,122,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Sun Communities by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,004,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.70.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $132.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.