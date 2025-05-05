Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 84,024 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $64,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

