Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $60 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. SouthState Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

