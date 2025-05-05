Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Etsy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,484,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,610. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

