Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,436 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.13.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $351.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.19. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

