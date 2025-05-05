Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,732,000 after purchasing an additional 232,977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $98.51 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

