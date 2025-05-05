KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

KRMD opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KRMD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

