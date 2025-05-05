Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.6 %

SBS opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

