First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $97,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

