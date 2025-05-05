Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $54.22 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

