Ormat Technologies (ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $228.33 million for the quarter.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. This trade represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.