Ormat Technologies (ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $228.33 million for the quarter.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
ORA stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $84.30.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ormat Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rocket Lab Braces for Q1 Earnings Amid Soaring Expectations
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Recession Prep: Consumer Staples are Back
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Housing Market is In Trouble – What to Watch Out For
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.