Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 601,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after buying an additional 1,294,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

