Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7 million-$19.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Iradimed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $679.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

