Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Formula One Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Formula One Group stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $95.33.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
