Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,136,112 Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,136,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,937,000. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 6.34% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBOS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 514,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000.

NBOS opened at $25.10 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

