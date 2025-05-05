262,416 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

