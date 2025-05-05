175,850 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 175,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.79 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

