19,031 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $241.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

