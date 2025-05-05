Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $39.86 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 572,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,858,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after buying an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after buying an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,953,000 after acquiring an additional 137,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.12 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.