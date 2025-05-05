Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,192,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,058,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of General Mills as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $55.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

