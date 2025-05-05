5,576,458 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,576,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,958,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 235,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

