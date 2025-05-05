Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 14,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $566.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.