Promising Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies headquartered in mainland China that trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or overseas through Hong Kong listings and American Depositary Receipts. These securities give investors partial ownership in Chinese businesses and are influenced by China’s economic performance, regulatory policies, and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $86.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,071. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $487.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $47.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,419. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.34. 490,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,842. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 5,118,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Read More