Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $61,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $472.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
