Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” informally refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or financial performance are closely tied to Bitcoin. This includes cryptocurrency miners, hardware manufacturers, payment processors, and investment trusts that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through the companies’ earnings and asset values. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 43,282,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,728,766. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,508,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,264,104. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 53,251,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,788,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 4.60.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,474,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,642. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,453,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,418. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

