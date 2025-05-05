Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $333.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

