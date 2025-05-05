Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 265,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.48% of Exact Sciences worth $50,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after buying an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,625,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,922,000 after buying an additional 876,985 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,251,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $51.55 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.