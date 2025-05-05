Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Casey’s General Stores worth $83,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after acquiring an additional 174,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $458.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.89 and a 52 week high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

