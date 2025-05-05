Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,335 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.14% of Endava worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Endava by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Endava Trading Up 3.3 %

DAVA opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Endava plc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

