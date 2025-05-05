Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.