Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 1,452,331 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,452,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,747,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.23% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.