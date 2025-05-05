Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 82 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $321.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.93 and a 200 day moving average of $300.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.