Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $144,091,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $506.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.33 and a 200-day moving average of $501.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

