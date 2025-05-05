Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.44 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

