Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

UHS stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

