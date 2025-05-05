Cookie Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.55 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Cookie has a market cap of $75.26 million and $24.55 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,342.23 or 1.00102618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.47 or 0.99639190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,663,651 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,558 with 450,663,556 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.15739041 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $19,122,002.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

