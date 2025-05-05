L7 Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. L7 has a market cap of $133.74 and approximately $29,869.87 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,342.23 or 1.00102618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.47 or 0.99639190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About L7

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00047411 USD and is up 15.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $37,253.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

