Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1,199.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Crown worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Crown by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $96.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

