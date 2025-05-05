Tezos Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $555.94 million and $17.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,062,327,051 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,203,165 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

